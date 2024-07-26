HISTORIC MOMENT FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AS PENSION PAYMENTS COMMENCE FOR RETIRED GOVERNMENT AUXILIARY EMPLOYEES 

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 25, 2024 (SKNIS): In a landmark event on Thursday, July 25, 2024, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, led by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, commenced pension payments to hundreds of retired Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs), righting an injustice of the past. This significant initiative restores dignity and security to those who have dedicated their lives to public service.



Senior Minister Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas presents cheque to Alice Govia

Among the beneficiaries of this milestone is Alice Govia, a former early childhood teacher who spent her career nurturing the youngest minds in the Early Childhood Centre. Reflecting on her years of service, Ms. Govia shared, “I am so happy that this day has come when I could receive my pension. As a teacher, it was a very good experience. I loved working with the children and it was a pleasure and joy to be with them.”

Offering her wisdom to the younger generation, she advised, “Continue to work because when you reach the age of 62 you will see the benefit of what you worked for. I encourage you, the young people, to work hard and you will reap your benefit in due course.”



Vingrove Vaughn in attendance at the GAE Pension Ceremony

Vingrove Vaughn, who dedicated 24 years to the Public Works Department as a carpenter, echoed this sentiment. “I worked at the carpentry shop for 24 years and on this day I am proud to come and collect the benefit of the work I put in. It feels really good,” said Mr. Vaughn. He fondly recalled his time at Public Works, saying, “The experience at Public Works was really good. I learned a lot while I was there.”

He urged young people to “work hard and they too, can reap their benefit in the end.”



The pension payments to the retired GAEs are retroactive to January 2024. This initial distribution marks the beginning of monthly pension payments that will continue for the rest of their lives. Additionally, should a GAE worker pass away before reaching the age of 62, their beneficiaries are entitled to receive a year’s pension, ensuring that the commitment to service is honoured even in their absence.



According to the Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terance Drew, this initiative highlights the government’s dedication to addressing past wrongs and promoting the welfare of its citizens.He said his administration remains committed to fostering a just and equitable society where the contributions of all citizens are valued and respected.



-30-