HISTORIC MARITIME DELIMITATION AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AND NETHERLANDS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 5, 2024 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of the Netherlands have reached a historic agreement on maritime boundary delimitation, solidifying their commitment to regional cooperation and security.

The signing ceremony, held on April 4, marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of both nations to strengthen ties and promote stability in the Caribbean.

PS Wharton (right) and Ambassador Hersbach exchanged signed agreements

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton, emphasized the importance of the agreement.

“This decision to sign such an agreement that defines maritime borders is particularly significant for the sustainability of small developing island states and really in keeping with the government’s overall Sustainable Island State Agenda.”

The agreement establishes clear boundaries, aiding in regulating fishing activities and safeguarding marine resources in both countries. It fosters cooperation to combat illegal fishing, ensuring sustainability and ecosystem health.

The agreement was signed by Permanent Secretary Tivanna Wharton and His Excellency Cornellis Hersbach, Ambassador-Designate of the Kingdom of Netherlands.

