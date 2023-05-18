HIGH SCHOOL WOUNDING INCIDENT UNDER INVESTIGATION
The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred at the Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) on St. Kitts. Yesterday, May 17th, 2023, they received reports of an altercation between four students that left one fifteen (15) year old male requiring emergency surgery.

According to information revealed during the investigation, four students – two siblings male and female, aged fifteen (15), and two other females in the same age range – were involved in the altercation. During the course of the fracas, the male received a stab wound to the back with a pocket knife. He was transported to the Pogson Hospital and shortly thereafter, to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for emergency surgery having suffered a collapsed lung as a result of the stab wound. As of today (May 18th, 2023), he is warded at the Intensive Care Unit and listed in stable condition.

The offending weapon has been retrieved and taken into Police custody. Investigations into the incident are ongoing and we will endeavour to appropriately update the general public as it progresses.

