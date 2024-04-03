High level of security for Primary Schools’ Championship, says Police Inspector Carty

Inspector Alonzo Carty, Divisional Commander for District C (Nevis) outlines security and traffic measures for the 2024 Gulf BONI Primary Schools’ Championship

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 02 2024)- Inspector Alonzo Carty, Divisional Commander for District C (Nevis) has given the assurance that there will be strong police presence at the Gulf BONI Primary Schools’ Championship to ensure the safety of all persons attending Nevis’ ‘Mini Olympics’.

Inspector Carty spoke to the issue of security at the upcoming sports meet during a stakeholder press briefing on Tuesday, April 02.

“We know that security is very important at events like this and so we have put a plan in place to manage the security aspects effectively and efficiently. For this event and other major events as well we have an operation order, which will guide how we will police that event.

“In terms of our operations as police one of the things we would have done is to suspend all rest days just so that we have enough officers to cover the event, while at the same time providing coverage in the various communities around Nevis. The focus is not only on the event but also the entire island of Nevis,” he explained.

The Inspector also revealed that the St. Kitts Nevis Defense Force (SKNDF) and private security companies will be working with the police to provide additional manpower.

He outlined a number of aspects relating to the traffic and security arrangements for the April 03 meet, including the prohibition of glass bottles inside the venue.

“We are going to work with the Ministry of Sports on enforcing the no glass bottle policy. We know the injury that glass bottles can potentially inflict when used by persons [as weapons] and so we are mindful of that. So we’re asking for all vendors and patrons to be guided so we can have a safe event and an event that we can all leave in one piece.”

Inspector Carty called on the general public to be respectful of each other and to adhere to all traffic and security measures so that the event can be peaceful, safe and enjoyable for all.

The Gulf BONI Primary Schools’ Championship will take place at the Nevis Athletic Stadium (Mondo Track) on Wednesday, April 03, starting at 11:00 a.m.

END