High Commissioner Sonya Koppe Presents Credentials to Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, April 30, 2024 [Press Secretary, PMO] – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew welcomed Her Excellency Sonya Koppe, the new High Commissioner of Australia to Saint Kitts and Nevis, as she presented her credentials earlier today. In a cordial meeting, Prime Minister Drew extended warm congratulations to Her Excellency Koppe, emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations between their nations.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to you. Your appointment signals a new chapter in the relationship between our nations, and I am confident that your tenure will further fortify the bonds of cooperation and goodwill between Australia and Saint Kitts and Nevis”, Prime Minister Drew stated.



Expressing mutual commitment to shared goals, discussions between Prime Minister Drew and High Commissioner Koppe centered on pivotal issues such as climate action, green energy initiatives, the promotion of sustainable economic growth, particularly through the orange economy, and strategies to bolster the tourism sector for the benefit of both nations.



High Commissioner Koppe commended Prime Minister Drew for his recent address at the United Nations General Assembly and praised Saint Kitts and Nevis’ dedication to green energy solutions, highlighting the ongoing geothermal project in Nevis as a significant step towards sustainable development.



Her Excellency Sonya Koppe brings a wealth of experience to her role as High Commissioner, having served as a distinguished career Foreign Service Officer with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). With notable postings including Deputy Head of Mission in South Africa and Sri Lanka, as well as diplomatic assignments in Geneva and The Hague, High Commissioner Koppe’s expertise is poised to further enhance diplomatic ties between Australia and the Caribbean region.



High Commissioner Sonya Koppe will serve a three-year term in her capacity, extending until 2026. Apart from Saint Kitts and Nevis, she is accredited to Trinidad and Tobago, and will additionally serve in Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).



Saint Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with Australia in 1986, underscoring a longstanding partnership.



Australia and Saint Kitts and Nevis share membership in esteemed international organizations such as the Commonwealth, World Trade Organisation (WTO), United Nations (UN), and UNESCO World Heritage Committee, further solidifying their commitment to global collaboration and mutual prosperity.

-30-