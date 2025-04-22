Healthcare Delivered: Bold Overhaul of the Nation’s Health System

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 16, 2025 (PMO) — In just two years, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis under the leadership of Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party has delivered the most comprehensive and transformative health sector advancements in the modern history of the Federation.

From infrastructure upgrades to service expansion, the government has taken a whole-system approach. At the Joseph N. France General Hospital alone, major infrastructural work has been completed: the leaking roof has been fully repaired, new air-conditioning units have been installed across several wards, the hospital kitchen and private ward have been refurbished, and the JNF classroom—used for training medical personnel—has been completely renovated. For the first time in many years, new medical equipment has been procured, improving the ability of the hospital to deliver better diagnostics and treatment.

Under this administration, a fully functional CT Scan service has been launched, allowing patients to receive critical imaging services right here at home—something that had been promised for decades but never delivered until now. The hospital also now has the highest number of medical specialists and dialysis machines ever in its history, significantly improving access to specialty care and life-saving treatments.

Strict hygiene protocols have also been implemented across all health facilities, including daily and weekly deep cleaning at JNF, coupled with routine infection control monitoring. Trained dietary servers have been added to ensure improved patient nutrition and reduce the burden on nursing staff.

These advances are not isolated. Across the Ministry of Health, a clear pattern has emerged: results, delivery, and transformation. Whether through community-based health initiatives, improved access to mental health services, increased healthcare education, or aggressive investment in infrastructure—the Drew administration has elevated health care to a national priority.

Indeed, the most transformative project of all is now in its preparatory phase: the construction of a brand-new national hospital. Purpose-built to reflect the current and future needs of a modern healthcare system, this new facility will serve as a cornerstone of the Sustainable Island State Agenda and a lasting symbol of what visionary, people-centered leadership can achieve.

The Labour administration has made it clear: quality healthcare is not a luxury—it is a right. And under this government, that right is being realized like never before.

