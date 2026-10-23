HAYNES SMITH MISS CARIBBEAN TALENTED TEEN PAGEANT ANNOUNCES 44TH EDITION FINALISTS

The Organizing Committee of the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant is pleased to officially announce the finalists selected to compete in the highly anticipated 44th Edition of the region’s premier Talented Teen Pageant, showcase, scheduled for Wednesday, December 30, 2026, in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Interest in this year’s event has been exceptionally strong, with registrations received from more than thirteen Caribbean countries and territories. Following a thorough review process, contestants representing ten countries and territories have been selected as finalists.

The 2026 finalists are:

Schulyer Francois — St. Vincent and the Grenadines

K’Dyah James — British Virgin Islands

Amaya Marks — St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Kimora Edwards — Grenada

Denayja Cognette — Anguilla

Blossom Joseph — St. Lucia

La’Shonté Joseph — St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Syesha Fraser — Guyana

Sati Ramcharan — Trinidad and Tobago

Tatiyana Archer—St. Kitts and Nevis

Under the theme “Radiant Treasures of the Caribbean,” each finalist will showcase a national treasure from her homeland during their presentations, offering audiences a journey through the region’s history, culture, heritage, and natural beauty of the Caribbean.

“We are excited about the exceptional talent and regional representation among this year’s finalists.

Under the theme ‘Radiant Treasures of the Caribbean,’ the pageant will celebrate our rich cultural heritage while empowering young women to build confidence, develop leadership skills and become ambassadors for their homelands,” a statement from the organizing committee said.

For more than four decades, the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant has provided a platform for young women to share their talents, represent their homelands, and develop their confidence and leadership skills. Through its emphasis on talent, education, and cultural expression, the pageant promotes Caribbean integration, cultural exchange, tourism, and youth empowerment.

The Haynes Smith Youth Club and its Organizing Committee extend their heartfelt congratulations to all finalists and look forward to welcoming delegates, supporters, and visitors from across the region.

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