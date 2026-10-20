Hamilton Reserve LATAM S.A. Supports Panama Earthquake Relief Efforts

Hamilton Reserve Bank is supporting the rebuilding process for displaced families following the earthquake in Panama through its affiliate, Hamilton Reserve LATAM S.A, a duly licensed Financial Advisor in Panama serving clients from the vast LATAM markets.

Hamilton Reserve LATAM is supporting the city’s effort to provide mobile homes as more than 8,000 children urgently need humanitarian assistance.

Alberto Fadul Fleckner, Chairman of Hamilton Reserve LATAM S.A said,

As a member of the Panamanian business community headquartered in Panama City, Panama, Hamilton Reserve LATAM is pleased to support Panama City Mayor’s initiatives by donating mobile homes alongside other community leaders.

According to Hamilton Reserve LATAM CEO Ariadna I. Rojas R. they have extended the Corporate Social Responsibility program to fund the earthquake relief efforts.

We have extended Hamilton Reserve Bank’s renowned Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program to fund earthquake relief efforts. Our contribution joins assistance from the U.S. Embassy Panama and the United Nations in rebuilding our homes in Panama.

ABOUT HAMILTON RESERVE LATAM S A

Hamilton Reserve LATAM S.A., an affiliate of Hamilton Reserve Bank, is a duly licensed Financial Advisor in Panama serving clients across Latin America. Led by seasoned multilingual bankers and lawyers, Hamilton Reserve LATAM S.A. is headquartered on the top floor of Tower SFC, renamed Tower Hamilton (Torre Hamilton), Piso 29, Calle 55, Obarrio, Panama City, Panama.

ABOUT HAMILTON RESERVE BANK

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE; www.hrbank.com) is the award-winning hometown bank of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton and the largest global bank in the Caribbean with US$25+ billion in custodial and deposit assets and is crypto-enabled, offering efficient banking solutions for governments, citizens, and businesses, serving clients from 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages, fast, safe, compliant, private. Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine compliance history and fully automated banking powered by Temenos Swiss fintech, enabling 24/7 new client onboarding 100% online in as little as 10 minutes, same-day bank wires worldwide, and real-time cryptos on-ramp and off-ramp.

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