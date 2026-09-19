Hamilton Reserve Bank has won the 2026 IDC FinTech Real Results Award alongside banking technology giant Temenos, the world’s largest core banking software firm that powers 80% of the world’s largest banks fast, safe, and compliant.

HRB is the largest global bank in the Caribbean region with offices worldwide and US $25+ billion in custodial assets and deposits, serving clients from 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages.

Since inception, Hamilton Reserve Bank has maintained a pristine regulatory compliance history with full BSA, AML, OFAC compliance, independently audited annually. HRB’s spotless regulatory record is made possible by advanced Temenos Swiss fintech and AI. Temenos has featured Hamilton Reserve Bank as a global success story.

The IDC program recognized Hamilton Reserve Bank and Temenos for setting a new benchmark in digital customer experience, frictionless onboarding, and compliant omni-channel engagement.

“We are honored to receive this award from IDC alongside our technology provider, Temenos,” said Sebastian Ambrose, General Counsel and Chief Regulatory Officer of Hamilton Reserve Bank. “Our total commitment to compliance excellence is executed through multi-million-dollar investments in compliance, facial recognition technology, risk control, real time transaction monitoring, offering efficient 24/7 banking while upholding pristine compliance and security standards.”

“Hamilton Reserve Bank’s fully automated banking infrastructure enables 100% online client onboarding and same-day multicurrency bank wires worldwide,” said Rt. Hon. Sir Tony Baldry, DL, Chairman of Hamilton Reserve Bank. “We are grateful for the award and distinguished recognition by IDC.”

What is IDC FinTech Rankings?

The IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate technology providers strictly based on previous calendar year revenues from financial institutions (banking, insurance, and/or capital markets) or directly to fintech solution providers for hardware, software, and/or services.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (HRB, SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is the award-winning hometown bank of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton. As the largest global bank in the Caribbean region with US $25+ billion in custodial and deposit assets, HRB is crypto-enabled and provides daily banking solutions for governments, citizens, and businesses across 150 countries in 126 currencies in 15 languages. Powered by Temenos Swiss fintech, Hamilton Reserve Bank delivers pristine compliance, 24/7 online onboarding, same-day bank wires, and real-time crypto integration.

Learn more: https://hrbank.com/

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