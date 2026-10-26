Robert Stern, former National Senior Medical Director of Anthem Blue Cross, has joined Hamilton Reserve Bank’s esteemed International Advisory Board to support strategic development.

Mr. Robert Stern brings decades of executive leadership experience in strategy, healthcare networks, and corporate development, along with unique perspectives on organizational growth. He previously served as National Senior Medical Director at Anthem Blue Cross and has held principal roles in multiple insurance businesses, including AmWINS-affiliated organizations.

As Co-Founder of Bureau 27 and a Board Member and Strategic Advisor for Family Office Network, Mr. Stern brings extensive expertise in developing strategic partnerships, navigating complex markets, and driving growth. His career also includes serving as Commissioner of the State of Connecticut’s Second Injury Fund and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for WW2 Veterans Memorial Hospital. Mr. Stern is based in Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

Hamilton Reserve Bank has successfully renewed its banking license for the 2027 calendar year issued under our perpetual banking charter. HRB has a spotless BSA, AML compliance history and warmly welcomes Bob Stern. • Rt. Hon. Sir Tony Baldry.

The Rt. Hon. Sir Tony Baldry, DL, Chairman of Hamilton Reserve Bank says: “Hamilton Reserve Bank has successfully renewed its banking license for the 2027 calendar year issued under our perpetual banking charter. HRB has a spotless BSA, AML compliance history and warmly welcomes Bob Stern. Hamilton Reserve Bank’s International Advisory Board appreciates the talent of our members to guide our growth.”

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is the award-winning hometown bank of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton and the largest global bank in the Caribbean with US$25+ billion in custodial assets and deposits and is crypto-enabled, offering efficient banking solutions for governments, citizens, and businesses, serving clients from 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages, fast, safe, compliant, private. Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine compliance history and fully automated e-banking powered by Temenos Swiss fintech, enabling 24/7 new client onboarding 100% online in 10 minutes, same-day bank wires worldwide, and real-time cryptos on-ramp and off-ramp. HRB affiliate AAA Global Incorporation & Trust is the largest trust company and registered agent in Nevis founded 1994, forming new entities and opening new bank accounts in one day.

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