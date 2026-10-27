Hamilton Reserve Bank is the title sponsor of CHOGM Cricket Showcase hosted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

The special cricket showcase, “One Commonwealth, One Team – A Commonwealth Cricket Celebration” which will be delivered by Cricket West Indies and presented by Nevis based Hamilton Reserve Bank (HRB), forms part of the programme for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda.

The celebration will take place on Sunday, November 1 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, following Antigua and Barbuda’s Independence Day celebrations.

The event will bring together Heads of Government, emerging young cricketers, communities and invited guests in an evening designed to celebrate the Commonwealth’s shared connection to cricket while bringing the theme of CHOGM 2026 — “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth” — to life through sport.

Chairman, the Rt Hon. Sir Tony Baldry, said the Bank is delighted to support an occasion that celebrates the place of cricket in the life of the Caribbean.

We are honoured to be the Presenting Partner of such a historic event, staged right here in the Caribbean.

“Being based in the region has shown us first-hand the value and importance of cricket to the Caribbean, and we are proud to be part of this celebration.”

KING CHARLES III, QUEEN CAMILLA, HRB BANK CHAIRMAN SIR TONY BALDRY PRESENT

His Majesty King Charles III, as Head of the Commonwealth, will open CHOGM 2026.

Hamilton Reserve Bank founding Chairman, the Rt Hon. Sir Tony Baldry, DL, a distinguished member of the UK Privy Council will head a Hamilton Reserve Bank delegation. Bank clients and friends are invited to Hamilton Reserve Bank’s cricket booth on November 1.

The cricket matches and a Hamilton Reserve Bank marketing video will be broadcast LIVE on many sports channels: https://youtu.be/23icYuum6KE

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK US$1 MILLION ANNUAL SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FUND

“Following Hamilton Reserve Bank’s successful 2027 banking license renewal under our perpetual bank charter, Hamilton Reserve Bank is honored to support CHOGM nations and this Commonwealth cricket celebration through Hamilton Reserve Bank’s US$1 million annual spend on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” said Lauaina Dupres, Senior Private Banker and Head of Private Banking (Caribbean) at Hamilton Reserve Bank. “Strengthening community development through sports and financial literacy fits nicely with our million dollar per year CSR program.”

ABOUT HAMILTON RESERVE BANK

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is the award-winning hometown bank of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton and the largest global bank in the Caribbean with US$25+ billion in custodial assets and deposits and is crypto-enabled, offering efficient banking solutions for governments, citizens, and businesses, serving clients from 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages, fast, safe, compliant, private. Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine compliance history and fully automated e-banking powered by Temenos Swiss fintech, enabling 24/7 new client onboarding 100% online in 10 minutes, same-day bank wires worldwide, and real-time cryptos on-ramp and off-ramp. HRB affiliate AAA Global Incorporation & Trust is the largest trust company and registered agent in Nevis founded 1994, forming new entities and opening new bank accounts in one day.

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