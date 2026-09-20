Hamilton Reserve Bank (HRB) is adamant that it has maintained a strong regulatory compliance record since its establishment. This comes after Justice Iain Morley KC issued a 222-page judgement on September 15, 2026.

Hamilton Reserve Bank (HRB) has maintained a pristine regulatory compliance history with full BSA, AML, OFAC compliance since inception and independently audited annually. HRB

Compliance in an international banking environment

According to the bank, its compliance program is supported by substantial investment in real-time transaction monitoring, Temenos core-banking technology, artificial intelligence, and experienced leadership based in the United States and the United Kingdom. HRB’s management team is described on the bank’s website.

Temenos, a global provider of core-banking technology, has also featured Hamilton Reserve Bank in a customer success story.

On September 17th, HRB received the 2026 IDC FinTech Real Results Award. The award was announced in a Business Wire announcement.

In a press statement, HRB said,

Banking services in any country do not exist in isolation. They are part of an integrated global compliance eco-system, whether in Nevis, the U.S., the Caribbean,

Banking compliance is not an option; it is the law without compromise. Given that almost every bank in the Western hemisphere conducts business in US dollars through U.S. correspondent banks, Hamilton Reserve Bank complies with US AML laws in all respects.

Justice Iain Morley’s decision which was handed down on Thursday 15th September, 2026 is considered strange by Hamilton Reserve Bank. In a statement issued on Saturday 19th September, the bank said,

The flamboyant Justice Iain Morley bizarrely blamed banks for having rigorously enforced AML laws. No bank in Nevis or in the world has lost its banking license due to good compliance.

Justice Iain Morley has since been reassigned to Dominica.

The bank stated,

Hamilton Reserve Bank’s approach towards AML compliance is entirely in accord with the processes advised by the banking regulators in Nevis and elsewhere, whose clear directives are prominently displayed on the website of the Nevis Financial Services Regulatory Commission (Nevis Branch), the banking regulator:

HRB’s stated approach to suspicious activity

Here, in every instance where Hamilton Reserve Bank has prima facie evidence or suspicion of unlawful funds or illicit transactions, HRB has followed the same steps governed by AML law just like any other bank in the world:

• Freeze the funds immediately; and

• Notify the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and report to the banking regulators; and

• Close the suspicious accounts; and

• File Suspicious Transaction Reports (SARs or STRs); and

• Set aside suspicious funds in a third-party escrow account or as directed by law enforcement; and

• Fully cooperate with government investigations

The bank’s release further stated,

However, the former Nevis High Court Justice Iain Morley recklessly acted as if the Nevis Regulators did not exist, and AML compliance in Nevis did not matter. In all cases before Justice Iain Morley, the concept of banking compliance is quite simple: Banks must comply with AML laws or there is no banking. Justice Iain Morley has carried out a gross miscarriage of justice.

Hamilton Reserve Bank is in the process of filing an immediate appeal to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

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