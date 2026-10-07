Hamilton Reserve Bank Ltd (UK) branch now open

Hamilton Reserve Bank Ltd’s UK branch is now up and running, marking an important step in the bank’s continued expansion and strengthening its presence in the United Kingdom.

According to a bank representative, obtaining FCA regulatory approval and registering with Companies House took approximately four months.

The office is managed by Chief Representative Mr. Ghassan Nasr (CEO of International Markets), alongside the bank’s founding Chairman, Sir Tony Baldry, a member of the UK Privy Council.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com) is an award-winning global bank and the largest global bank in the Caribbean with offices worldwide and more than US $11 billion in assets, serving a rapidly expanding clientele from 150 countries in 15 languages and 126 currencies through broad collaboration with many leading correspondent banks. Featured as a global success story by Temenos, the world’s largest core banking technology firm, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine regulatory history, a large asset base, automated new customer account approval 100% online in minutes, executing multicurrency bank wires in seconds, delivering a fast, safe, compliant, private banking experience for businesses and ultra-high-net-worth individuals around the globe.

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