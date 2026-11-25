By: T. Chapman

Hamilton Reserve Bank is increasing its workforce in Nevis by creating 30 new positions at its 12-acre global headquarters, Hamilton Reserve Bank Plaza, located in Jessups Estate, Nevis. In an announcement made earlier today, the bank invited Nevis Sixth Form graduates to submit job application on HRB’s website.

Hamilton Reserve Bank has made Nevis our home and the bank’s global headquarters through our multi-million-dollar investments in the country over the last decade. Strengthening Nevis’s local communities is Hamilton Reserve Bank’s duty as a successful corporate citizen. Hamilton Reserve Bank appreciates the pro-development, pro-job growth policies in Nevis. The Bank is proud to hire many talented Nevisians and Kittitians to support our local economy, improving lives for our fellow Nevisian and Kittitian citizens. More good news to come. Prabhakar Kaza, CEO of Hamilton Reserve Bank.

Currently, 43% of the approximately 65 employees at Hamilton Reserve Bank’s Nevis branch, which includes 55 full-time staff and 10 contractors, are citizens of Nevis or Saint Kitts.

Available positions include marketing, client support, accounting, and operations. Prior experience in the banking industry is not required.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is the award-winning hometown bank of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton and the largest global bank in the Caribbean with US $25+ billion in custodial assets and deposits, offering fast, safe, compliant, and private banking solutions for governments, individuals, and businesses across 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages. Powered by Temenos Swiss fintech and real-time transaction monitoring, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine compliance history since inception, 24/7 new client onboarding 100% online, same-day multicurrency bank wires, and real-time crypto on-off ramp integration. Hamilton Reserve Bank affiliate AAA Global Incorporation & Trust is the largest Registered Agent and Trust Company in Nevis founded in 1994, registering new entities plus opening new bank accounts in one day.

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