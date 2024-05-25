HAMILTON HOMICIDE AND WOUNDING UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Hamilton, Nevis, on May 24th, 2024, between 10:30PM and 11PM. The criminal act resulted in the death of Ms Joelle Huggins of Hamilton, and left her brother, Julian Huggins of Hamilton, seriously wounded.

Responding to the scene outside the victims’ home, officers observed Mr Huggins laying in a vehicle with bullet wounds to the left leg and abdomen. He was immediately transported to the Alexandra Hospital where he was treated and has since been warded in stable condition. Ms Huggins was observed on the ground some distance from the vehicle with bullet wounds to the body. She was examined and pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial investigations suggest that both Mr and Ms Huggins were seated inside the vehicle when they were accosted by two (2) armed assailants.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. An investigation into the incident is now under way and the general public will be kept appropriately updated as it progresses. Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal incident, you firmly encouraged to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.

The RSCNPF expresses heartfelt condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.