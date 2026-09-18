GUYANA DEFENCE FORCE TROOPS TO JOIN SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS INDEPENDENCE 43 PARADE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 18, 2026 (SKNIS): A contingent of soldiers from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is currently in Saint Kitts and Nevis to commemorate the Federation’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence, and to further strengthen relations between the GDF and the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF).

The contingent, under the command of Lieutenant Darick Griffith, arrived in the Federation on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. The visiting troops will take part in the Ceremonial Independence Parade on Saturday, September 19, 2026, marching in solidarity alongside the local armed and unarmed units.

Acting Commander of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, Major Kayode Sutton, expressed a warm welcome to the visiting forces. He noted that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Non-Lethal Defence and Security Operations signed in April 2025, paved the way for this week’s engagement.

“To have the Guyana Defence Force contingent celebrating with us this year is really significant, and the relationship between Guyana and Saint Kitts and Nevis can only get stronger from here,” Major Sutton stated.

The public usually buzzes with excitement when visiting troops are on parade, and this year is expected to be no different. The GDF contingent took part in rehearsals on Thursday and blended in seamlessly.

“That tells you how synchronised our training is because the drills that we do in Saint Kitts and Nevis are exactly the same drills that they do in Guyana,” said Major Sutton, noting that the visitors are looking forward to taking the field on Saturday at Warner Park at 6 p.m. “I am happy that we got the opportunity to have the contingent and we can expect more collaborations in the future.”

The MOU between the GDF and the SKNDF presents opportunities for training, personnel exchange, technology transfer, mentorship and the like between the military organisations. Other national security agencies in Saint Kitts in law enforcement, border protection etc. will also benefit from the MOU negotiated by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.

While in the Federation, the GDF soldiers will engage in routine engagements alongside SKNDF soldiers before returning home next week.

This year’s Anniversary of Independence is being celebrated under the theme “One People, One Vision, Endless Possibility, Independence 43.”

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