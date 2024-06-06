Gun amnesty nets 1 illegal firearm, 16 rounds of ammo

One citizen handed over one illegal firearm and sixteen (16) rounds of ammunition to the police during the 15-day gun amnesty period.

The amnesty, which started on May 10, ended at midnight on Saturday, May 25. The amnesty gave persons who may be in possession of an illegal or unregistered firearm, whether criminally or otherwise acquired, the last opportunity to avoid significant sentences enshrined in the Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The weapon was surrendered on May 17, 2024. It was a .380 RG Revolver, and it was surrendered along with sixteen (16) matching rounds (.380) of ammunition.

The Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2024 increased the maximum sentence for the possession of illegal firearms in St Kitts and Nevis.

A person found with an illegal firearm may serve to up to 40 years, with a maximum fine of EC$500,000.