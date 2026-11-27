Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – November 26, 2026 – Young sailor Greyson Burrell will proudly represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the 21st Sint Maarten Budget Marine Optimist Championship, which gets underway today, Thursday, November 26, and runs through Sunday, November 29, 2026, in Simpson Bay, Sint Maarten.



The four-day championship, hosted by the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, is one of the region’s established youth sailing competitions and brings together young sailors from across the Caribbean for a weekend of competitive racing, skill development and camaraderie.



This year’s championship features approximately 30 competitors representing Curaçao, Guadeloupe, St. Martin, Sint Maarten, St. Barths, and St. Kitts and Nevis. Sailors will compete across several Optimist fleets, providing opportunities for both experienced competitors and developing sailors to test their skills on the water.



Burrell’s participation continues his journey in competitive sailing and his growing experience representing St. Kitts and Nevis at regional and international events. Over the past year, he has competed at several regattas throughout the Caribbean and internationally, gaining valuable experience across different sailing conditions, courses and levels of competition.



His sailing journey has included competitions in Martinique, St. Barths, Antigua, Halifax, Canada, and other regional venues, with notable performances including a first-place finish in the Optimist Advanced category at the Budget Marine Antigua Optimist and ILCA Open, third place at the Caribbean Dinghy Championship in Antigua and ILCA Open and a ninth-place overall finish at the St. Barths Mini Bucket Regatta.



The Budget Marine Optimist Championship presents another important opportunity for Burrell to continue developing his racing skills, gain valuable international competition experience and represent his country among some of the region’s promising young sailors.

As he takes to the waters of Simpson Bay over the next four days, Greyson will carry the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis with pride, determination and the continued ambition to improve as a young athlete.



The St. Kitts and Nevis sailing Association wishes Greyson from the St. Kitts Yacht Club every success as he competes in the 21st Budget Marine Optimist Championship.

ENDS

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