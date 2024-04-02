Grenadian swimmer wins bronze at Carifta Aquatics after losing father

In an act of strength, National Swimmer Sara Dowden of Grenada won a bronze medal at the 2024 Carifta Aquatics Championships on Sunday night in the Bahamas, one day after her father fell ill and passed away at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Following her swim in the Girl’s 15-17 400m race where she clocked a time of 5:27:08 to secure third bronze. Sara told local media in a post interview that she felt tired but accomplished:

I feel like I made my family proud and my country proud, and that’s my goal.

Sara, 17, said she swam the race for her father who passed away.

On Saturday evening, Sara’s father, Sean Dowden passed away in The Bahamas after he collapsed at the Carifta Aquatics Championships. Mr Dowden was at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Swim Complex when he collapsed and fell in the stands. He was rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he passed away.

Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis, says he was deeply moved by the young swimmer’s resilience. He posted the following on X:

I am deeply moved by Sara Dowden’s incredible Bronze medal win in the Girls 15-17 400M IM at the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships. In the face of profound loss with the passing of her father, Sara’s resilience and strength shine as a symbol of inspiration. Ann Marie and I, along with the people of The Bahamas, extend our heartfelt condolences. We are enveloped in sorrow for your loss yet so immensely proud of what you have achieved. You have made your father, family, and country proud. In these moments of triumph and grief, know you are surrounded by love and support.

Messages of condolences and support have been pouring in for the Dowden family via Facebook.