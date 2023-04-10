Grenada to host 2024 CARIFTA Games

Grenada announced that it will host the 51st edition of the CARIFTA Games next year while Trinidad and Tobago will be the hosts in 2025.

Grenada won the bid to host the 2024 games 16 to four against Trinidad and Tobago.

The decision was taken following the annual CARIFTA Congress which was held here in the Bahamas on Sunday morning.

This will be the third time that Grenada will host the youth athletics championship.

They last hosted the competition in 2016.

CARIFTA Games will be held from March 30- April 1, 2024.

Grenada’s Ministry of Sport said more details about the games will be released soon.