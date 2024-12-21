GRENADA SIGNS HISTORIC TREATY ON MARINE BIODIVERSITY BEYOND NATIONAL JURISDICTION (BBNJ)

December 20, 2024: United Nations Headquarters – Grenada has taken a historic step in advancing global ocean conservation by officially signing the United Nations Treaty on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) on Thursday, 19 December 2024. This milestone underscores Grenada’s commitment to protecting marine ecosystems and ensuring the sustainable use of ocean resources, which is critical to the nation’s economic and environmental resilience.

Adopted by the United Nations in 2023, the BBNJ treaty is a landmark international agreement that addresses pressing issues such as biodiversity loss, climate change impacts, marine pollution,

and overfishing in the high seas—areas that comprise nearly two-thirds of the world’s oceans. It establishes a framework for enhanced international cooperation through creating marine protected areas, environmental impact assessments, and the equitable sharing of benefits derived from marine genetic resources. The treaty is essential for fostering sustainable development and protecting global marine ecosystems for current and future generations.

Grenada’s signing reflects a growing consensus among Caribbean nations on the importance of marine conservation. Other countries in the region, including Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas,

Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, have also signed the agreement. Among these, Barbados, Belize, and Saint Lucia have already ratified the treaty, demonstrating their commitment to advancing its objectives. For Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like Grenada, the treaty provides a crucial framework for safeguarding marine resources, which are integral to economic growth, food security, and cultural heritage.

The process leading to Grenada’s signing was spearheaded by Ambassador Jerry Enoe, Special Envoy for Oceans, Government of Grenada, who led a collaborative process that contributed to

Grenada’s active participation in collective international efforts to protect marine biodiversity and promote sustainable ocean governance.

Present at the historic signing were Ambassador Jerry Enoe, Special Envoy for Oceans and H.E. Ambassador Che A. Phillip, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the United Nations who signed on Grenada’s behalf. Grenada’s participation in the BBNJ treaty demonstrates its dedication to global efforts to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

“The signing of this treaty is a momentous achievement for Grenada and a testament to our unwavering commitment to the sustainable use and conservation of marine biodiversity. This step

is about protecting the oceans and securing our people’s and our economy’s future. Grenada stands ready to work alongside our Caribbean neighbours and the global community to ensure that the high seas remain a source of life, prosperity, and resilience.” – Ambassador Jerry Enoe.

Looking ahead, Grenada plans to ratify this treaty in the immediate future and begin the process of domestic implementation. This will ensure that the treaty’s principles are integrated into national frameworks, supporting the conservation of marine biodiversity and the sustainable use of ocean resources in line with Grenada’s Blue Economy goals.

The Government of Grenada remains committed to working with regional and international partners to ensure the effective implementation of this agreement and to secure the health and productivity of the world’s oceans for generations to come.

