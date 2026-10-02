DECISION TIME: GRENADA PARLIAMENT DISSOLVED

By: T. Chapman

Grenada’s Parliament has officially been dissolved, effective today, Friday, October 2, 2026.

Governor-General Dame Cécile La Grenade issued the proclamation acting on the advice of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

The dissolution formally ends the current Parliament and paves the way for the next general election.

According to Grenada’s Constitution, a general election must be held within three months of the dissolution of Parliament.

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