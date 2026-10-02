Caribbean News

DECISION TIME: GRENADA PARLIAMENT DISSOLVED

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By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
Taiwan Day 2026

By: T. Chapman

Grenada’s Parliament has officially been dissolved, effective today, Friday, October 2, 2026.

Taiwan Day 2026
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Governor-General Dame Cécile La Grenade issued the proclamation acting on the advice of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

The dissolution formally ends the current Parliament and paves the way for the next general election.

According to Grenada’s Constitution, a general election must be held within three months of the dissolution of Parliament.

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