𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐋𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐒 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐂 𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐅𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐓𝐎 𝐆𝐔𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐀

By: Grenada GIS

𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝐧𝐝, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: 𝐒𝐭. 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞’𝐬, 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚 – The Government of Grenada is proud to announce the successful launch of the inaugural direct flight between Grenada and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, marking a significant step forward in fostering greater connectivity and boosting economic development,

promoting cultural exchanges, and opening doors for trade and investment across the Caribbean.

The inaugural flight, operated by InterCaribbean Airlines, departed the Maurice Bishop International Airport on December 1, at approximately 12:35 p.m., and landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown, Guyana around 1:44. P.m.

This bi-weekly flight service will provide a faster travel option for passengers, reducing travel time significantly and enhancing convenience for business, tourism and trade.

The flight was celebrated with a short trip to Guyana, and a special reception for the inaugural passengers at both ports of entry.

Passengers received commemorative gifts and warm greetings from the flight crew and government representatives.

During a brief ceremony with officials from the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and

InterCaribbean,

Acting Prime Minister Hon. Andy Williams described the new route as “a bridge to opportunity and strengthening our connections to Guyana, and a shared commitment to deepening regional integration”.

As part of the official launch of the new flight, media workers and social media influencers from both Grenada and Guyana are set to enhance their storytelling skills, cultural understanding, and professional networks through a familiarisation (FAM) exchange trip organized by the GTA.

This exchange aims to provide participants with firsthand experiences of each country’s cultural, social and economic landscapes.

They will visit cultural, historical landmarks in Grenada and Guyana, engage in discussions and explore how media can play a pivotal role in promoting

sustainable development, tourism and regional unity.

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Mr. Randall Dolland highlighted that establishing this vital air bridge to one of the largest growing economies in the region augurs well for Grenada and brings us closer as partners in progress.

The new route, set to operate twice weekly, is expected to serve as a catalyst for economic growth in both nations, encouraging tourism and facilitating trade opportunities in key industries such as agriculture, fisheries, and energy.

Tickets for the Grenada-Guyana flight are now available twice weekly for $129USD One-Way.

