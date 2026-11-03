GRADUATES RECEIVE NATIONAL VOCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS MARKING MILESTONE IN SKILLS DEVELOPMENT 

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, November 03, 2026: Thirteen candidates were awarded National Vocational Qualifications of St. Kitts and Nevis (NVQ – SKN) after successfully completing Level 1 training in the General Cosmetology programme. The awards were presentedon Monday, November 02, during the opening ceremony of the 2026 TVET Awareness Month.

The development of skilled professionals in fields such as cosmetology plays an important role in supporting economic diversification, fostering entrepreneurship and strengthening the Federation’s small-business sector. It also equips individuals with the expertise to pursue self-employment, establish businesses and generate sustainable sources of income, contributing to the wider economy.

The achievement reflects the Ministry of Education and TVET Council’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the recognition of technical and vocational education as a viable pathway to career advancement, personal development and economic empowerment.

Through their newly acquired qualifications, the graduates exemplify how access to vocational training can develop valuable industry-related competencies, broaden employment prospects and create opportunities for greater financial independence, further supporting St. Kitts and Nevis’ continued investment in human resource development.

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