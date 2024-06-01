GOVERNOR-GENERAL DAME MARCELLA  LEADS TRIBUTE TO CENTENARIANS IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 01, 2024 (SKNIS): Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd led celebrations for Centenarian’s Day in St Kitts and Nevis on May 31, 2024, by visiting and paying tribute to four senior citizens who are blessed with long-life, having contributed to national development.

The Office of the Governor-General partnered with the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities to facilitate the tour. The visiting party included Dame Marcella, Minister of State for Ageing, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Permanent Secretary of Ageing, Janelle Lewis Tafari, and other officials from the ministry. Stops were made at the homes of George David of Stapleton Village, Esther Harris of Parry’s Village, and Angeline Revan of Sandy Point. The three seniors are all 102 years old. Clarence Hendrickson Williams, originally from Nevis, was also visited by the group at the Grange facility, where he now resides. He is 101 years old.

Dame Marcella presents a basket of goods to George David

Minister of State Phillip presented the centenarians with a bouquet of flowers and expressed that the government and the staff of the Ministry of Ageing, will continue to support the needs of the nation’s seniors.

“We want to thank you, and we want you to know that we are here for you, we think about you and care about you, and we also extend our best wishes, and [we] will continue to pray for God’s blessings that you move from strength to strength,” she expressed to the seniors.

Minister of State Phillip presents to Clarence Hendrickson Williams

Dame Marcella wished each senior a Happy Centenarian’s Day and thanked them for their contributions in building St. Kitts and Nevis into a successful, thriving democracy. She also presented a basket of goods to each person, noting how special they were.

Governor-General Liburd visited Nevis on Thursday, May 30, to visit and celebrate with the four centenarians living on the sister island. Lenora Herbert of Bath Village, Olga Matilda ‘Framcis’ Jeffers of Camps, and Legantine ‘Leontine’ Clarke of Chicken Stone are 100 years old. Eliza Jeffers-Liburd of Hamilton has the distinction of being the oldest person in the Federation at 104 years old.

Centenarians Day allows the nation to pay tribute to eminent citizens for their contributions to national development.

-30-