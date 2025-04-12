GOVERNMENT’S TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE EMPOWERS FARMERS TO BOOST PINEAPPLE PRODUCTION IN ST. KITTS

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, 07 April 2025):

In a continued effort to strengthen the local agriculture sector and boost pineapple production, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Department of Agriculture, successfully hosted a hands-on pineapple training session at the Tabernacle Outreach Centre on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The session forms part of the government’s broader initiative to support farmers through technical assistance, with a focus on increasing productivity and crop quality across the island.

The training targeted farmers who previously received pineapple suckers from the department. These participants were guided through key cultivation techniques to ensure successful pineapple growth and maintenance, with live demonstrations conducted by the Agriculture Extension Officer for District 3 and facilitator of the pineapple training session, Mr. Dion Weekes. While speaking with the farmers, he emphasized the importance of keeping the pineapples clean and “ensuring proper spacing—usually 12 inches by 12 inches with a three-foot span between rows. These practices help farmers manage production and improve crop quality,” he said.

Beyond the technical tips, Mr. Weekes stressed the importance of monitoring for pests and diseases. “Pineapples may look rough, but they’re highly susceptible to pests like spiders, mice, ants, and fungi. It’s also important to monitor rainfall, as pineapples are prone to rotting when exposed to too much water.”

Looking to the future, Weekes was optimistic. He said, “I feel like pineapple production has a good future in St. Kitts. We have a great market—right now we can’t supply enough to meet local demand. We also talked about adding value through products like slices, juices, and dices. Each pineapple plant can produce up to five slips, so in five to six months, we could have five times the crop we started with. From the extension end, we plan to stay closely connected with farmers and help coordinate their efforts. The future of pineapple production in St. Kitts is looking great.”

Meanwhile, Damion Cannonier, a crop farmer who attended the session, welcomed the training and shared his appreciation for the valuable knowledge gained. Cannonier described it as both timely and essential. “The workshop was necessary—there’s a lot going on with the pineapples, especially with the introduction of new varieties. There were things I didn’t know, like how to treat slips before transplanting, how to induce flowering, or identify pests and fungal diseases. This training has been very helpful. It’s definitely going to improve my farming practices.”

The training included best practices for pest control, soil management techniques, watering, and spacing to ensure optimal plant health. The session also underscores the government’s continuous commitment to empowering local farmers to fulfil market demands and enhance food security in St. Kitts and Nevis.

