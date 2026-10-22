Government’s Inaugural Retail Bond Fully Subscribed Following Strong Investor Response 

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, October 21, 2026 (PMO) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ inaugural Household and Non-Governmental Organisation Retail Bond has been fully subscribed at EC$10 million, following strong demand from investors in the Federation and across the Eastern Caribbean.

Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Carlton Pogson, announced the successful subscription during the 2027 National Budget Forum on Tuesday, October 20, noting that demand for the investment instrument significantly exceeded the Government’s original EC$5 million offering.

“We started out at five million. That was fully subscribed within two weeks,” Mr. Pogson told participants at the Forum. He explained that the Government subsequently expanded the offering to EC$8 million, with the additional allocation also fully taken up in less than one week. Following further demand, Cabinet granted special approval for an additional EC$2 million, bringing the total value of the offering to EC$10 million. That additional amount has also been fully subscribed.

The Financial Secretary thanked citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis, along with investors from across the region, for their participation in the initiative. He said the overwhelming response speaks to what he described as a high level of confidence in the economy of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Retail Bond was launched on September 22, 2026, as part of a wider effort to make formal investment opportunities more accessible to ordinary households and eligible organisations. Issued through the Regional Government Securities Market (RGSM), the two-year bond carries a fixed interest rate of 4.5 percent per annum, with interest paid semi-annually and the principal scheduled to be repaid at maturity on October 26, 2028.

A key feature of the initiative was its low entry point. The minimum investment was deliberately set at EC$500, significantly below the EC$5,000 minimum traditionally associated with participation in the regional government securities market. Investors could increase their investment in increments of EC$100, providing an avenue for persons who may previously have regarded securities investment as being beyond their financial reach.

At the September launch, Financial Secretary Pogson said the programme was intended to help build a stronger culture of saving, investing and long-term financial planning, while widening participation in the formal investment market. The initiative was specifically structured for households, families, churches, cooperatives, community groups, charitable organisations and other eligible non-governmental organisations seeking opportunities to put their savings to work.

The successful subscription therefore represents more than the raising of EC$10 million. It also demonstrates strong public appetite for accessible investment products and marks an important step in efforts to encourage more citizens to move from traditional saving towards investment and longer-term wealth creation.

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Mr. Timothy N. J. Antoine, had underscored this objective at the launch, noting that the Retail Bond initiative forms part of a broader regional effort to expand financial inclusion and encourage households to become active investors. He also highlighted the reduction of the investment threshold as an important means of bringing more ordinary citizens into the regional capital market.

The Government has described the Retail Bond initiative as part of its broader approach to financial empowerment, aimed at giving citizens greater opportunities to participate in investment, build assets and strengthen their financial security over time.

The initiative also complements national efforts to promote financial literacy and encourage a wider culture of investment and wealth creation among citizens and residents.

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