GOVERNMENT OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TO ESTABLISH NEW DEPARTMENT FOR CITIZEN SECURITY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 23, 2024 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, under the leadership of Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has announced the establishment of a new Department of Citizen Security. This significant development was revealed during Dr. Drew’s opening statement at the Stakeholder Engagement on Citizen Security held earlier today, Friday, August 23.

The new Department of Citizen Security will play a crucial role in advancing the government’s public health approach to addressing crime and violence within the Federation. This approach emphasises the importance of addressing the root causes of crime, such as poverty, lack of education, and mental health challenges, through comprehensive and coordinated efforts.

In his address, Prime Minister Drew, who also serves as the Minister of National Security, highlighted the government’s commitment to creating safer communities by focusing on prevention and early intervention.

“In Saint Kitts and Nevis, we are already taking steps to implement this public health approach. We are expanding our educational and vocational training programmes to provide young people with the skills they need to succeed in the workforce. We are investing in mental health services to support those who are struggling with trauma, addiction, or other issues that can lead to violence. And we are working to strengthen family and community ties, recognizing that strong, resilient communities are the foundation of a safe and peaceful society,” said Dr. Drew.

To ensure the effective execution of this strategy, the prime minister said that the Department of Citizen Security will be tasked with overseeing the all-inclusive implementation of the government’s new approach.

“To this end, we will establish a new department of Government that will be called the Department of Citizen Security. This department will coordinate and ensure the holistic implementation of this new approach,” Dr. Drew stated.

The national security minister said that the Department of Citizen Security will be integral in fostering a safe and secure environment across St. Kitts and Nevis, contributing to the overall well-being and prosperity of the nation. The government’s efforts to address the underlying causes of violence and crime are expected to yield long-term benefits for the society, enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its people and will continue to take bold steps to achieve this goal. The establishment of the Department of Citizen Security marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s ongoing efforts to build a peaceful and resilient society.

