GOVERNMENT OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS SPENDING MILLIONS TO REPAIR PREMIER CRICKET AND ATHLETIC FACILITIES





Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 18, 2024 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Sports has invested millions of dollars to upgrade the island’s premier cricket and track and field facilities, aiming to boost opportunities for hosting international events and improve training for local athletes.



Minister of Sports, the Honourable Samal Duggins, told the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, that when he assumed office in 2022, many of the national and community sporting facilities were in disrepair, having received little to no investment for years.



A comprehensive upgrade project at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium began in July 2023, which required a complete overhaul of the electrical and plumbing systems, repainting the steel frame, replacing spectator seating and replacing cracked dry walls with concrete walls at an estimated cost of $1.9 million. A new track also had to be procured. The cost to purchase and install is $3.8 million. That does not cover the civil works required to prepare the track before the new track is laid.





At the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, the lighting was upgraded and a new jumbotron had to be purchased because the screen panels were outdated and the manufacturers were no longer updating the obsolete models. The previous administration was forewarned of this development and failed to make the necessary investment in a new screen. The new screen was purchased for more than $730,000.



Minister Duggins said that the government will continue to make the necessary investments to upgrade other facilities around the country to ensure that athletes can train and communities can enjoy sports competitions in a safe and comfortable environment.

Photo: The main stand is being extensively repaired



Photo: The Kim Collins Athletic Stadium is undergoing extensive upgrades

-30-

Related