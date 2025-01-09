GOVERNMENT OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS LAUNCHES CYBER SECURITY TRAINING PROGRAMME TO PREPARE YOUNG PEOPLE FOR GLOBAL WORKFORCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 09, 2025 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is set to launch its groundbreaking Cyber Security Training Programme on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. This initiative aims to equip the first cohort of 100 young people with globally recognised, Canadian-standard certification in cyber security, providing them with the skills necessary to secure employment with companies worldwide.

During the January 07, 2025 edition of the RoundTable, Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew emphasised the importance of the programme, citing the growing demand for cyber security professionals amidst increasing instances of hacking and cyber threats.

“Cyber security personnel are needed, and as we see more and more hacking and so forth, we understand how critically important it is,” said Dr. Drew. “We are starting with 100 young people. After that, we want to increase the numbers so that our young people have options, and good options, in terms of the jobs that they will be able to get.”



This initiative is a key component of the government’s broader commitment to youth development, training, and employment opportunities outlined in the 2025 National Budget. The programme aligns with efforts to expand vocational training through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

Recent achievements in the TVET sector underscore the success of this approach. Three participants from the ELEVATE Programme, a transformation of the Peace Programme, recently graduated from the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC) – a historic first. Two of these graduates specialised in business and one in construction technology. Dr. Drew said the government plans to significantly increase vocational training opportunities this year, ensuring more young people are equipped for success in various fields.

Dr. Drew urged young people to seize the opportunities being provided.

“I want to encourage our youth to get educated, to get into business – meaningful business – and to seek training in specific jobs, whether in vocational fields, the cyber security field, the academic field, or wherever they choose.”

The government is also focusing on expanding opportunities in the creative economy, ensuring that the nation’s youth have diverse pathways to success.

This initiative. Dr. Drew said, reflects the government’s steadfast commitment to empowering young people through education, training, and employment opportunities that meet the needs of a dynamic and evolving global economy.

