Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Issues Updated Ebola Travel Advisory #3

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has been monitoring the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) as part of its ongoing response efforts to reduce the risk of entering the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. The Ebola outbreak continues to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to its high case-fatality rate, sustained transmission, increasing incidence in some affected areas, and continued geographic expansion. In light of the most recent updates from the Caribbean PublicHealth Agency (CARPHA), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO), the following eight (8) countries are listed as high-risk areas for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) transmission and/or importation.

The eight (8) countries are:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Uganda South Sudan Rwanda Kenya Burundi Nigeria Central African Republic

Therefore, non-nationals who visited any of these countries within 21 days of their flight will not be allowed to enter the Federation. This includes all non-national passengers with an intermediate stop in either of these eight countries regardless of whether they disembark or remain onboard the aircraft.

Nationals/citizens are advised to avoid non-essential travel to these countries. However, nationals/citizens who return to the Federation within 21 days of their flight from either of these countries will undergo mandatory enhanced screening at the port of entry and complete 21 days of self-quarantine.

This updated travel advisory takes effect immediately and will remain in force until there is a significant change in the Ebola situation that warrants its revision or withdrawal.

The Ministry of National Security, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and regional and international partners, continues to monitor the regional situation, strengthen border surveillance and enhance national preparedness measures aimed at safeguarding the health and safety of all residents and visitors.



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