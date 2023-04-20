Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Receives Generous Donation from Government of the
Local News

Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Receives Generous Donation from Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, April 20, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO): The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) continues to strengthen bilateral relations with the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis through its yearly financial contributions to human development through various projects. 

His Excellency Ambassador Michael Chau-Horng Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, in a cheque handing over ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday 20th April 2023, donated US$1,500,000.00 (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand US Dollars) to the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis. 

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Lin stating, “I accept this generous donation with great satisfaction and wish for you to convey to the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) the appreciation and the interest in continuing to unite efforts between both countries so as to further strengthen the relations of cooperation and friendship”. 

The donation will assist community enhancement projects, Special Olympics, the Senior’s Day Care, and provide financial support for athletic projects within the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

