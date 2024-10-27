Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Celebrates Pioneering Green Energy Project to Decarbonise Basseterre Deep Water Port

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, October 27, 2024 – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis proudly announces a landmark initiative to decarbonise the Basseterre Deep Water Port through a cutting-edge renewable energy project spearheaded by SYG TECH. This bold step in the nation’s pursuit of environmental sustainability aligns with the Government’s unwavering commitment to its Sustainable Island State Agenda and its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The project will see the implementation of a renewable energy-powered microgrid, featuring SYG TECH’s innovative Vertical Axis Wind Turbine technology. This turbine, with its unique storm protection feature, is designed to withstand the severe weather conditions typical of hurricane-prone regions like Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr Terrance Drew, hailed the initiative as a major step forward in the country’s sustainability efforts.

“This project represents more than just a transition to clean energy; it is a significant leap towards our nation’s goal of becoming a global leader in sustainability,” said Dr. Drew. “The integration of innovative wind turbine technology at our Deep Water Port not only addresses our current environmental challenges but also sets a new benchmark for green infrastructure in the Caribbean.”

With the integration of SYG TECH’s wind turbine, solar energy, and storage solutions, the feasibility study indicates that the port’s microgrid has the potential to become 100% carbon neutral. The project is expected to cut approximately 46% of the port’s greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to an annual saving of 141 tonnes of CO2. This innovative solution marks a transformative shift for the port and positions it as a model for renewable energy usage in the region.

Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, International Transport, Employment, Labour, and Urban Development, also lauded the project, emphasising its importance for the air and sea ports under her purview.

“The decarbonisation of the Basseterre Deep Water Port is a monumental achievement for Saint Kitts and Nevis. By embracing cutting-edge green technology, we are not only safeguarding the environment but also future-proofing our port infrastructure against climate-related threats,” said Minister Henderson. “This project will significantly reduce emissions, improve operational efficiency, and elevate our port as a regional leader in sustainable maritime transport.”

SYG TECH’s wind turbine employs advanced technology that allows it to monitor wind speeds and enter a “storm protection” mode, closing its wings when extreme winds are detected. This tilt-down feature offers vital protection during hurricanes and storms, ensuring the equipment’s durability in a region susceptible to severe weather events.

The success of this project will not only place Saint Kitts and Nevis on the map as a forward-thinking, environmentally conscious nation, but will also serve as a beacon for other island nations seeking sustainable solutions. It is anticipated that this model will inspire future collaborations and investments in renewable energy across the region.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis congratulates all stakeholders involved in this transformative project and looks forward to the lasting environmental, economic, and social benefits it will bring to the Federation and its people.