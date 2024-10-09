Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Announces Christmas Duty-Free Allowances



Cabinet Approves Special Concessions for the Festive Season

Basseterre, Saint Kitts (October 9, 2024) – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce the approval of special duty-free concessions for non-commercial importers and travellers, effective from November 15th, 2024 to January 31st, 2025. The decision, recently approved by the Federal Cabinet led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, aims to ease the financial burden on citizens and residents as they prepare for the Christmas and Carnival seasons.

The approved duty-free allowances include:

Gift packages of foodstuff: The first 400 lbs will be free of duties and taxes.

The first will be free of duties and taxes. Non-commercial imports: A duty-free allowance of EC$675.00 (US$250.00) off the CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight) value.

This initiative underscores the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration’s commitment to providing tangible support to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, especially during a period that is traditionally marked by increased spending.

Prime Minister Drew expressed his satisfaction with this decision, stating, “The Christmas and Carnival seasons are a time of celebration and togetherness. These duty-free concessions are part of our Administration’s ongoing effort to ensure that families and businesses alike can enjoy the festivities without undue financial strain.”

The Government encourages all non-commercial importers and travellers to take advantage of these duty-free allowances, which will apply to goods landed within the Federation during the specified period.

For further information, please contact the Customs and Excise Department.

-END-