Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Monroe University Celebrate Record 67 Scholarship Awardees

Inaugural Scholarship Award Ceremony Highlights Growing Investment in Education and National Human Capital

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 6, 2026 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, in collaboration with Monroe University, celebrated a significant milestone in its commitment to education and human capital development with the inaugural Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis–Monroe University Scholarship Award Ceremony, held on Monday, October 05, 2026, at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Centre.

The ceremony recognized 67 scholarship awardees, representing the largest cohort of applicants and recipients since the establishment of the partnership.

The milestone reflects the government’s continued commitment to expanding access to quality tertiary education and equipping the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis with the knowledge, skills and professional competencies required to advance national development.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has consistently emphasised the transformative power of education and the importance of investing in the nation’s people.

“Education remains one of the most powerful tools we possess to transform lives and build a resilient, sustainable future,”Prime Minister Drew said.

The prime minister previously described the government’s partnership with Monroe University as a meaningful investment in the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, noting that such opportunities equip citizens with the skills, knowledge and global perspective needed to drive national progress.

The growing number of Monroe scholarship recipients demonstrates the increasing demand for higher education opportunities and the government’s determination to respond to that demand through strategic partnerships with reputable international institutions.

Monroe University has been a longstanding partner in expanding access to tertiary education for nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis. The university offers programmes at the associate, bachelor’s and master’s levels, with students able to pursue studies at its New York and Saint Lucia campuses or online.

The partnership is therefore not simply about providing scholarships. It is about building people, strengthening communities and preparing a workforce capable of meeting the evolving needs of the Federation.

The 67 awardees represent diverse fields of study and areas of professional interest. Their academic journeys will contribute to the continued strengthening of the Federation’s human resource capacity, while creating opportunities for personal advancement and meaningful national contribution.

The ceremony also provided an opportunity to recognise the role of families, educators, government officials and Monroe University in supporting the scholarship recipients as they embark upon this important chapter of their lives.

The government continues to regard investment in education as a critical component of its broader development agenda. By expanding opportunities for citizens to pursue higher education, the government is investing in a more skilled, innovative and resilient workforce capable of contributing to the Federation’s social and economic transformation.

As the 67 awardees begin or continue their academic journeys, they carry with them not only the support of their families and the government, but also the expectations of a nation that believes in their potential.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis congratulates all 67 scholarship recipients and encourages them to approach their studies with discipline, determination and purpose, while remaining mindful of the responsibility that accompanies the opportunities afforded to them.

The investment made today is an investment in the Saint Kitts and Nevis of tomorrow.

“Your success is not yours alone. Every achievement you make adds to the strength, capacity and future of our Federation. Go forward, excel, and return ready to use your knowledge, skills and experience to help build an even stronger Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

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