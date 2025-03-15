Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Addresses Alleged Leaked U.S. Travel Restriction Draft List, Confirms No Formal Communication Received

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – March 15, 2025 – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis acknowledges the publication of a New York Times article referencing the Federation in an allegedly leaked draft list of recommendations detailing three tiers of countries whose citizens “may face restrictions on entering the United States.”



In response to the article, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and its Embassy in Washington, D.C. have engaged with U.S. officials. Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew confirmed today that no formal or informal communication has been received from the U.S. Government regarding the alleged inclusion of St. Kitts and Nevis on a so-called ‘Yellow’ list. The draft list reportedly suggests that countries placed in the ‘Yellow’ category have “60 days to address concerns.” However, the Government is not aware of any such concerns raised by U.S. counterparts.



Since August 2022, St. Kitts and Nevis has maintained consistent and open dialogue with the U.S. Government, particularly in relation to significant reforms within the Federation’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. Most recently, in January, Prime Minister Drew participated in a three-day multilateral meeting in the United Kingdom with senior officials from the U.S. State Department and Treasury. This engagement, along with ongoing discussions, underscores the Federation’s commitment to international cooperation and adherence to global best practices in the CBI sector.



Following that meeting, a consultant has begun the process of drafting a sub-regional regulatory framework for CBI programmes across the five Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) territories that operate such initiatives. The consultant and the interim regulatory committee recently met with Prime Minister Drew and other officials from St. Kitts and Nevis to advance this process.



The Government assures the public that it remains committed to transparency and accountability and will provide updates should any official communication regarding the leaked draft list be received. These principles are central to the nation’s governance, and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis will be kept fully informed.



Prime Minister Drew reiterated the Federation’s diplomatic stance, affirming that “the United States has been an invaluable development partner, and we are grateful for their contributions to our Federation over the years. We are committed to strengthening our relationship.”



The Government remains steadfast in continuing to engage constructively with international partners in a manner that is transparent, respectful, and beneficial to all.

