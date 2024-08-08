GOVERNMENT OF GRENADA EXTENDS GRATITUDE AND CONGRATULATIONS TO KIRANI JAMES

𝐒𝐭. 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞’𝐬, 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚—𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟕, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 —The Government of Grenada extends heartfelt gratitude to Kirani James (CBE) for his outstanding representation and congratulates him on his achievements and Olympic successes over the last decade.

James’ Olympic journey has been marked by his notable achievements winning Grenada’s first Olympic medal at the London Olympics in 2012. His golden performance later was followed by silver at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and bronze in Toyko in 2021.

“We are extremely proud of Kirani James for representing Grenada by showcasing his exceptional talent on the track,” Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell commented. “His discipline, commitment, perseverance, and great sportsmanship have propelled him to succeed over the years. His achievements both at home and on the world stage have inspired Grenadians everywhere.”

Kirani James has overcome health and personal challenges, and we thank him for never giving up. His resilience and successes are not just personal triumphs, but an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the globe.

As we celebrate Kirani’s achievements and legacy, we look forward to his continued success in the future. His Olympic journey has brought pride and joy to his community and country Grenada. He goes down in history as the most decorated 400-metre athlete.

Congratulations once again to Kirani James on his incredible achievements.