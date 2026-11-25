Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 25, 2026 (PMO) – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis formally received the national Digital Identity Authentication System (eID) from the Republic of China (Taiwan) today, November 25th, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. The handover marked the completion of Phase One of the project and set the stage for Phase Two, when the Government will establish a card distribution office within the Ministry of National Security and begin issuing eID cards across the Federation.

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, said one of the most important benefits for the public will be the time people can save on routine transactions. He pointed to the work already underway on an online passport application. Once that service is connected to the eID system, applicants will be able to verify their identity and submit their application from home, then collect the completed passport in person.



“What digital transformation does is that it saves a lot of time. The systems become more efficient,” said Prime Minister Drew. He noted that time spent waiting at a government office is time a person could put towards earning a living or running a business.



The handover fulfils a commitment that Saint Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan made in December 2022 when they signed a cooperation agreement on digital identity. Since then, local and Taiwanese technical teams have designed and tested the system and trained personnel in both countries. The Government has now received the equipment and software to process card applications, produce cards with an embedded security chip and verify identity against official records.



Mr. Nigel Carty, Advisor to the Minister and Head of the Digital Transformation Unit, explained that Phase Two will extend beyond card distribution. Plans include linking the eID to applications for birth certificates, access to social services and the payment of taxes. Entrepreneurs also stand to benefit as the Government works towards allowing them to verify their identity through the eID when using the recently launched online business application platform.

Prime Minister Drew thanked the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Minister of ICT and Post, the Honourable Konris Maynard, and the technical teams that brought the project to this stage. As more services move online, Dr. Drew also underscored the Government’s responsibility to safeguard the information residents entrust to public institutions. “People’s private information must be protected,” he said, adding that the Attorney General is already working on legislation to strengthen accountability for the misuse of personal information.



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