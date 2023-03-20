GOVERNMENT LAWMAKERS STRENGTHEN THE AUTHORITY OF THE POLICE FORCE WITH NEW POLICE POWERS
GOVERNMENT LAWMAKERS STRENGTHEN THE AUTHORITY OF THE POLICE FORCE WITH NEW POLICE POWERS BILL

Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Hon. Philip J. Pierre introduced the Suppression of Escalated Crime (Police Powers) Bill in the Lower House of Parliament on March 16, 2023, to provide the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force with expanded powers to respond to areas where crime has escalated.

The Suppression of Escalated Crime (Police Powers) Bill is a legal instrument that establishes a framework to preserve public order, public safety, and economic stability in Saint Lucia. The Police Powers Bill authorizes the National Security Minister on the advice of the Commissioner of Police to designate an area affected by high crime rates as an escalated crime area.

The Bill received unanimous support from government legislators and went through the Committee stage with amendments and was passed in the Lower House.

Summary convictions for offences made under the Police Powers Bill attract fines not exceeding XCD 50, 000 or imprisonment terms not exceeding 15 years or both. Convictions on indictment for offences made under the Police Powers Act attract prison terms not exceeding 25 years.

The Philip J. Pierre-led Administration continues to advance plans to strengthen the hand of the police force to uphold law and order and to legally eliminate threats to the stability and security of Saint Lucia’s peace-loving communities.

ENDS

