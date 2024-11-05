Government Explores Opportunities for Fort Thomas Hotel Redevelopment

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, [November 5th, 2024: PMO] – The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has received significant interest from various parties regarding the acquisition and redevelopment of the historic Fort Thomas Hotel. This was highlighted by Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew during the recent Budget 2025 National Forum.

This initiative aims to breathe new life into one of the Federation’s iconic structures which has long been a part of its cultural and historical landscape, the Prime Minister explained.

He continued, “We recognize the potential of the Fort Thomas Hotel as a valuable asset for our tourism sector. We are committed to restoring this landmark and maximizing its contributions to our economy. The Fort Thomas Hotel, situated on a hill overlooking Basseterre, offers a unique blend of historical significance and picturesque views, making it an attractive option for redevelopment in a market that increasingly favors experiential tourism.”



Currently, the government led by Prime Minister Drew is engaged in discussions with interested buyers and exploring the feasibility of repurposing the hotel to enhance its appeal to both tourists and locals alike. The redevelopment of Fort Thomas is part of a broader strategy to revitalize the tourism sector, which is projected to grow by 8.2% in 2025, according to government estimates. This growth is expected to be fueled by increasing airlift capacity, new marketing initiatives, and a resurgence in international travel post-pandemic.

Prime Minister Drew emphasized the importance of ensuring that any redevelopment plan aligns with the vision of St. Kitts and Nevis as a premier tourist destination. “We aim to ensure that the Fort Thomas Hotel not only meets the demands of modern tourism but also retains its historical significance,” he added. The government seeks to balance the hotel’s rich heritage with contemporary hospitality standards, creating a destination that appeals to a diverse array of visitors.

The redevelopment of Fort Thomas is envisioned as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and community engagement. By revitalizing this historic site, the government aims to attract more visitors to the area, stimulate local businesses, and foster a sense of pride among residents. Further updates on the acquisition process and redevelopment plans will be provided as discussions progress, ensuring that the public remains informed about this pivotal project in the Federation’s tourism landscape.

