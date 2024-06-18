GOVERNMENT BATS FOR MIKYLE LOUIS AS HE PREPARES FOR WINDIES’ UPCOMING TOUR OF ENGLAND 

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 17, 2024 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Sports has once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting the growth of sports and the development of athletes by making a grant contribution of $10,000 to rising cricket sensation Mikyle Louis during a brief ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The handover was presented by the Minister of Sports, Honourable Samal Duggins, who welcomed Louis and his family to his office at Port Zante. The 23-year-old made history earlier this month when he became the first Kittitian to be selected to the West Indies Test Cricket Team. As such, he will participate in the West Indies tour of England in July.

Minister Duggins told Louis that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are extremely proud of his accomplishment.





Photo: Minister Duggins (left) presents cheque to Mikyle Louis

“I am honoured on behalf of the Ministry of Sport and the Creative Economy, and particularly the Department of Sports, to present to you a token of appreciation in acknowledgement of your outstanding achievement of being the first person from St. Kitts to be selected for the West Indies Test Cricket Team,” Honourable Duggins stated. “This token of appreciation is to go towards supporting your further development. I know you train hard, you work hard, and it is not easy, and so in that regard, we wanted to give you something … in furtherance of your achievements.”

The minister told Louis that he is an ambassador for the twin-island Federation and has positioned himself to be a guiding light for girls and boys chasing dreams of sports excellence.

In response, Mr. Louis thanked the minister and the government for the support, noting that he is “eternally grateful.”

“I am honoured, and this just goes to show that hard work pays off,” he said, citing his selection to the team and the support he received from the government. “To the people of St. Kitts [and Nevis], you have been congratulating me, and you are depending on me for good performances. I am working hard, I am preparing to the best of my ability, and you can rest assured that I will be giving it my all in England.”





Photo: Cabinet welcomes Mikyle Louis

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and his Cabinet took a break from their deliberations on Monday to welcome Mr. Louis and wish him well as he continues his journey on and off the cricket field.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Mikyle Louis was the leading run-scorer in the 2023-24 season of West Indies Championship, the domestic first-class competition.



