(Basseterre, St Kitts, November 24, 2026):

In its continued efforts to strengthen food security, diversify agricultural production and promote sustainable livelihoods, the Government of St Kitts and Nevis, through the Department of Agriculture, has partnered with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission to facilitate a five-day practical training workshop focused on forest-based beekeeping and honey production.

The workshop, which runs from November 23–27, 2026, at the Department of Agriculture in La Guerite, Basseterre, is being conducted under the OECS Eastern Caribbean Sustainable Terrestrial and Marine Ecosystems (EC-STEMS) Project.

The training commenced on Monday, November 23, with an official opening ceremony featuring remarks from Director of Agriculture Stuart Versailles and Climate Smart Agriculture Project Coordinator at the OECS Commission, Leshan Monrose.

Facilitated by Richard Matthias, Beekeeping Trainer under the EC-STEMS Project, the competency-based workshop is designed to equip participants with the technical knowledge, practical skills and internationally recognized best practices necessary to strengthen sustainable beekeeping and honey production within the Federation.

Throughout the five-day programme, participants will receive specialised training in apiary site assessment, safe hive management, bee health, pest and disease identification, biosecurity, integrated pest management and queen rearing. Practical sessions will also focus on Varroa mite testing, colony assessments, hygienic honey harvesting, moisture testing, storage, labelling, traceability and value-added opportunities within the honey industry.

The workshop will culminate on Friday, 27 November, with individual practical competency assessments, the development of forest-apiary improvement plans and discussions surrounding post-training mentorship, helping to ensure that the knowledge acquired translates into meaningful and sustainable improvements within the sector.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Department of Agriculture, extends its sincere appreciation to the OECS Commission for its continued technical assistance, regional collaboration and investment in building local capacity. Partnerships of this nature remain instrumental in advancing the Federation’s agricultural transformation agenda and strengthening its resilience to climate change and other emerging environmental challenges.

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