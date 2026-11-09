Golden glory for Skyla Connor at 2026 OECS Swimming Championships

By: Tito Chapman

Emerging swimming talent Skyla Connor secured several gold medals during the 34th OECS Swimming Championships held in Saint Lucia.

Connor Wins Multiple Golds

Connor successfully secured gold medals in three distinct swimming events, specifically the 100-meter breaststroke, the 50-meter breaststroke, and the 50-meter freestyle event.

Connor maintained her high level of performance by securing six more medals in separate events.

Her performances demonstrated remarkable versatility across freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke events. SKNAF

Skyla Connor 9 Medals: 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold: Skyla Connor, 100m Breaststroke, 13–14 category

Gold: Skyla Connor, 50m Freestyle, 13–14 category

Gold: Skyla Connor, 50m Breaststroke, 13–14 category

Silver: Skyla Connor, 100m Backstroke, 13–14 category

Silver: Skyla Connor, 200m Freestyle, 13–14 category

Silver: Skyla Connor, 50m Butterfly, 13–14 category

Silver: Skyla Connor, 100m Butterfly, 13–14 category

Bronze: Skyla Connor, 400m Freestyle, 13–14 category

Bronze: Skyla Connor, 100m Freestyle, 13–14

The 34th OECS Swimming Championships were held from November 6 to 8 at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre in Saint Lucia, with participants attending from across the Eastern Caribbean.

Team St. Kitts and Nevis secured a total of 11 medals.

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