Golden glory for Skyla Connor at 2026 OECS Swimming Championships

By: Tito Chapman
Emerging swimming talent Skyla Connor secured several gold medals during the 34th OECS Swimming Championships held in Saint Lucia.
Connor Wins Multiple Golds
Connor successfully secured gold medals in three distinct swimming events, specifically the 100-meter breaststroke, the 50-meter breaststroke, and the 50-meter freestyle event.
Connor maintained her high level of performance by securing six more medals in separate events.
Her performances demonstrated remarkable versatility across freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke events.
- SKNAF
Skyla Connor 9 Medals: 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze
Gold: Skyla Connor, 100m Breaststroke, 13–14 category
Gold: Skyla Connor, 50m Freestyle, 13–14 category
Gold: Skyla Connor, 50m Breaststroke, 13–14 category
Silver: Skyla Connor, 100m Backstroke, 13–14 category
Silver: Skyla Connor, 200m Freestyle, 13–14 category
Silver: Skyla Connor, 50m Butterfly, 13–14 category
Silver: Skyla Connor, 100m Butterfly, 13–14 category
Bronze: Skyla Connor, 400m Freestyle, 13–14 category
Bronze: Skyla Connor, 100m Freestyle, 13–14
The 34th OECS Swimming Championships were held from November 6 to 8 at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre in Saint Lucia, with participants attending from across the Eastern Caribbean.
Team St. Kitts and Nevis secured a total of 11 medals.
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