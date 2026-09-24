GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP LAUNCHED TO ADVANCE EQUITY AND TRANSFORM SICKLE CELL CARE

New York, USA, September 23, 2026 (SKNIS): Saint Kitts and Nevis took a prominent role in advancing global action on sickle cell disease on Wednesday, September 23, as the Federation co-hosted the official launch of OneSCD: A Global Partnership to Advance Equity and Transform Sickle Cell Care, bringing together international partners around a shared commitment to expand access to quality treatment and reduce disparities in care.

Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, represented the Federation at the high-level event, joining representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Africa CDC, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, medical professionals, advocates and other global partners.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Dr. Hanley said Saint Kitts and Nevis was proud to co-host an initiative focused on turning advances in medical science into meaningful improvements in the lives of people affected by sickle cell disease.

“No child’s opportunity to live a full and healthy life should be determined by the circumstances of their birth or the country they call home,” Dr. Hanley said.







He noted that while significant progress has been made in early detection, treatment and the prevention of complications associated with sickle cell disease, access to those advances remains unequal.



Dr. Hanley highlighted several measures undertaken by Saint Kitts and Nevis to strengthen healthcare services, including improvements to the national Blood Bank, expanded blood donation arrangements, the reactivation of the national blood donor registry and support through the Children’s Medical Fund for eligible families whose children require specialised treatment overseas.



He also pointed to Prime Minister Drew’s longstanding advocacy for enhanced sickle cell care, including engagement with medical specialists in Germany and his call, while serving as Chairman of the OECS Authority in 2024, for regional centres of excellence, including a dedicated sickle cell medical facility.



The acting prime minister said OneSCD presents an important opportunity to build on such national and regional efforts through stronger international cooperation, shared expertise, investment in health systems and sustained attention to equity.

“Through this partnership, let us move from fragmented efforts to coordinated action, and from unequal access to a future in which quality sickle cell care is available to every child and adult who needs it,” Dr. Hanley said.







Saint Kitts and Nevis has welcomed the OneSCD partnership as an important step towards strengthening coordinated global action on sickle cell disease and ensuring that advances in treatment and care reach the people and communities that need them most.







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