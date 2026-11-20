Glenkeet Richardson of Old Road, St. Kitts, was sentenced in the High Court on November 13th, 2026, before Her Ladyship the Honourable Justice Sejilla McDowall, for the offence of Gross Negligence Manslaughter, committed on January 11th, 2025.

Mr Richardson pleaded guilty to the indictment on September 21st, 2026. Following a sentencing hearing, he was sentenced to three (3) years, two (2) months and nine (9) days’ imprisonment. He will serve one (1) year, two (2) months and nine (9) days, with the remaining two (2) years suspended for two (2) years. Mr Richardson was also disqualified from driving for five (5) years from the date of sentence.

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