Glenkeet Richardson Charged In Johnson’s Long Path Fatal Accident

The Police has charged Glenkeet Richardson of Wingfield Road, Old Road, St. Kitts, for the commission of three (3) offences, namely Causing Death by Dangerous Driving (in the person of four (4)-month-old Mekairi Edwards of Half Way Tree, St. Kitts); Injuring a Person namely T’an Phipps by Wanton Driving; and Injuring a Person namely Kadedra Lewis by Wanton Driving.

The offences were committed on January 11th, 2025, at Johnson’s Long Path on the island main road at West Farm. Mr Richardson was charged on January 14th, 2025, at the Basseterre Police Station.

— 30 —

