Breaking News

Glenkeet Richardson Charged In Johnson’s Long Path Fatal Accident

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
GLENKEETRICHARDSON 00

The Police has charged Glenkeet Richardson of Wingfield Road, Old Road, St. Kitts, for the commission of three (3) offences, namely Causing Death by Dangerous Driving (in the person of four (4)-month-old Mekairi Edwards of Half Way Tree, St. Kitts); Injuring a Person namely T’an Phipps by Wanton Driving; and Injuring a Person namely Kadedra Lewis by Wanton Driving.

The offences were committed on January 11th, 2025, at Johnson’s Long Path on the island main road at West Farm. Mr Richardson was charged on January 14th, 2025, at the Basseterre Police Station.

— 30 —

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article RogerNyhusOfficialPhoto A Farewell Message from U.S. Ambassador Roger Nyhus
Next Article 0ee1eee8 1fa8 5d1c ec59 5aeb92b5dfbc ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TO SHARE REPORT ON CHILD PROTECTION EFFORTS WITH INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IN GENEVA
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy