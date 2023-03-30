GINGERLAND SECONDARY SCHOOL VISITS THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY 24th MARCH, 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 27, 2023 (National Assembly of St. Christopher & Nevis): On Friday, 24th March, 2023, the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis welcomed a twenty-eight (28) member contingent from the Gingerland Secondary School to its Chamber. The second form Social Science students, accompanied by teachers Mss. Mills, Powell, Desormeaux and Pemberton learned firsthand how the legislative branch of Government functions within our democracy.

The guided tour was facilitated by Ms. Trevlyn Stapleton, Clerk of the National Assembly and Mr. Mauriel Knight, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly. Following the tour, the students engaged in a short impromptu parliamentary debate.

In expressing gratitude on behalf of her peers, student Ms. Khayla Claxton thanked the Office of the Clerk for facilitating the tour and shared that her experience, a memorable one, would not be forgotten. Several other students noted with delight their newfound spark for parliamentary procedures, debate and the law. As the pupils prepare to learn about Parliament, Government and our Civic Institutions, it is hoped that this immersive experience would aid in piquing the students’ interest in this section of the syllabus.

Schools, youth organisations, community groups or individuals desirous of visiting the National Assembly Chamber are asked to send formal requests to [email protected] or contact the Office of the Clerk at (869) 467-1559. Additionally, the general public is reminded that the Public Gallery of the National Assembly is open to all nationals and visitors during Sittings of Parliament.

-30-