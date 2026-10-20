Gibson Blake Charged With Breaking & Theft Offences

Gibson Blake of Newtown, Basseterre, St. Kitts, has been charged with the offences of Housebreaking and Larceny, and Taking a Motor Vehicle Without the Consent of the Owner.
The offences were committed on September 12th, 2026. Mr Blake was charged on September 14th, 2026.
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