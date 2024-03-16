GAS STATION ROBBERY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Horsford’s Gas Station on Wellington Road, St. Kitts, on March 15th, 2024. The criminal act was committed between the hours of 7:45PM and 8:45PM.

Thus far, investigations have revealed that three (3) masked assailants carrying firearms entered the establishment and stole a sum of money from the register, after which they fled. The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected several items of evidential value. An investigation into the incident is under way and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments.

Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal incident, the RSCNPF strongly encourages you to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.