Fruitful Miami Meeting Sets New Milestones for Tourism

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 21, 2024 (PMO) – Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister of Tourism Hon. Marsha Henderson recently returned from a successful series of high-level meetings with prominent cruise industry stakeholders in Miami, paving the way for transformative developments in St. Kitts and Nevis’ tourism sector. The discussions with key players such as Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and Carnival Cruise Lines emphasized enhancing visitor experiences, expanding economic opportunities for locals, and positioning the Federation as a regional leader in sustainable tourism.



St. Kitts and Nevis is on track to welcome over one million cruise passengers this season, an impressive milestone that reflects the government’s strategic planning and dedication to elevating the nation’s tourism product. “This achievement is a testament to our hard work and effective collaboration with industry leaders,” Prime Minister Drew commented. “We are not just focused on attracting more visitors but on ensuring that every aspect of our tourism industry benefits our citizens.”







One of the critical outcomes of the Miami meetings was the commitment to creating more inclusive opportunities for local businesses and operators. The government plans to implement measures such as expanded access to insurance and specialized training programs, which will enable smaller tourism operators to compete on an international scale. “This initiative will allow more local entrepreneurs to participate in and benefit from the growing cruise industry. It is about making sure that the economic gains from tourism reach every corner of our community,” Prime Minister Drew shared.



Sustainability was another focal point of the discussions. The government is exploring partnerships to establish onshore power capabilities, enabling docked cruise ships to utilize renewable energy sources rather than relying on fuel-powered engines. This move aligns with St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to environmental stewardship and the goals outlined in the Sustainable Island State Agenda. “Greener energy solutions are a critical part of our vision for a sustainable future. By transitioning to renewable energy, we are not only reducing our environmental impact but also strengthening our appeal as a progressive and eco-conscious destination.”



The meetings also touched on potential avenues for skills development and employment opportunities for locals in the cruise and hospitality sectors. Collaborations with educational institutions, such as the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, are being explored to provide targeted training programs, equipping citizens with the skills needed to excel in these industries. “Our partnerships with cruise lines go beyond bringing ships to our shores; they also include investments in our people,” Dr. Drew emphasized.



These advancements come at a pivotal time for St. Kitts and Nevis as the government intensifies efforts to diversify its economy and build a more resilient tourism sector. With over one million cruise passengers anticipated this season, the Federation is well on its way to solidifying its reputation as a world-class destination.

